Dwayne Forrester: Second man charged with murder over 2018 stabbing
A second man has been charged with murdering a 21-year-old stabbed to death four years ago.
Dwayne Forrester was found injured in Little Garth in Pitsea, Essex, at about 20:45 BST on 7 July 2018.
Jeffrey Goodwin, 26, formerly of Russell Road, London was charged with murder during a hearing at Colchester Magistrates' Court.
He was remanded into custody for a hearing at Basildon Crown Court on Friday.
Another man, 24 year-old Hayden Line, of Esmond Close, Rainham in east London, was charged with Mr Forrester's murder last Friday.
He is next due to appear at Basildon Crown Court for a pre-trial preparation hearing on 4 April.
Essex Police said the charges followed an extensive investigation which included taking 400 statements, seizing 820 exhibits, and viewing more than 180 hours of CCTV footage.
