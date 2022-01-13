BBC News

Murder investigation after man assaulted in Tilbury dies

The man, aged in his 30s, was found injured in Feenan Highway, Tilbury on 2 January

Police have opened a murder investigation after a man who was seriously injured in an assault died in hospital.

The man, aged in his 30s, was found injured in Feenan Highway, Tilbury in Essex just before 21:45 GMT on 2 January.

Darnel Curtin, 19, of Chesterton Way, Tilbury, had previously been charged with attempted murder over the attack.

He is due to appear at Basildon Crown Court next month.

Essex Police has called for anyone with any information to contact the force.

Det Insp Julie Gowen said: "Our investigation into this incident is progressing well but still need anyone who we've not spoken to who saw anything, or has any CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage, or any other information to come forward."

