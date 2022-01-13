Southend United stadium plans clear major hurdle
A new stadium for Southend United has cleared a major hurdle after it was confirmed the plans would not face a planning inquiry.
Plans for a 21,000 ground at Fossetts Farm were first submitted in 2017.
Further planning applications will be needed though, meaning work would not start on the stadium immediately, Southend Borough Council said.
Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Michael Gove said the plans would not be called in.
Southend Borough Councillor Carole Mulroney, who is responsible for environment, culture, tourism and planning, said the news was a vital step.
She said: "The legal agreements are to be concluded. Permission won't be issued until that is finalised.
"They will have to submit detailed planning applications for certain aspects of the scheme so we shouldn't expect spades in the ground just yet but it is good news."
The new stadium will include a 107 bed hotel, 1,461 homes, a club shop, restaurant and conference space, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The club's current home at Roots Hall will be redeveloped into 502 new homes for rent once it has relocated.