Thorpe Bay and Leigh residents back plans for 20mph speed limits
- Published
A new pilot scheme to reduce speed limits in parts of Essex has been backed by residents.
The new plans would see 20mph (32 km/h) speed limits introduced on some roads in Thorpe Bay and Leigh.
Rochford and Southend East MP James Duddridge dismissed the idea as "bonkers" but residents said it would lead to safer roads.
Southend-on-Sea councillors are due to discuss the scheme at a cabinet meeting.
The trial areas will cost £500,000 to implement and will be funded using capital grant funding from the Department for Transport.
Tracey Ebsworth, who lives in Parkanaur Avenue, in Thorpe Bay, said: "Something needs to be done and if that means speed bumps and 20mph limits then so be it but will [people] take any notice? I want everyone to be safe but people in this area seem to have somewhere they need to go to very fast."
If successful, the scheme could be rolled out to other roads in the borough, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Studies in London suggest that 20mph speed limits see cars accelerate and decelerate less, producing lower emissions. Residential streets with 20mph limits can also encourage active forms of travel.