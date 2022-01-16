Peter Seabrook: Gardening writer and broadcaster dies aged 86
Tributes have been paid to influential gardening writer and broadcaster Peter Seabrook, who has died aged 86.
Mr Seabrook, who lived in Chelmsford, Essex, was still working as a gardening columnist when he died of a suspected heart attack on Friday.
A former BBC Gardeners' World presenter, he also authored numerous gardening books and wrote regularly for horticultural trade titles.
His daughter Alison Seabrook-Moore described him as "an inspiration".
She said: "He was working at full throttle until the end."
'National treasure'
His recent projects included a podcast series and campaigning against the ban on the use of peat in commercial horticulture.
He had worked as the Sun newspaper's gardening editor since 1977.
The Sun's royal photographer Arthur Edwards, who worked alongside Mr Seabrook for decades, said: "Peter was never happier than when the garden soil was between his fingers.
"My dear friend was a national treasure."
Cassie King, who worked with him on the creation of gardens for the Chelsea Flower Show, tweeted that she was "absolutely devastated".
She wrote: "I've worked with Peter Seabrook many times, the highlight being asked to project manage four industry gardens at Chelsea in 2016.
"He was an inspiration to me and gave me many opportunities for which I will be forever grateful for."
Horticulture Week editor Matthew Appleby, who first reported his death, said: "The whole of horticulture will be shocked and saddened by this news.
"Peter was the most respected and the greatest gardening writer of his time and will be much missed."
The Rose Society tweeted: "We are saddened to hear of Peter Seabrook's passing, a valued friend of the Society."
Throughout his career, Mr Seabrook touched the lives of many people including David Turner, who revealed the horticulturalist's kindness in his tribute.
He tweeted: "A true gentleman who I had the pleasure of meeting many times since I started in horticulture over 30 years ago.
"In 2020, despite having just lost his wife, he hand wrote me a letter when I lost mine. He will be greatly missed."
Mr Seabrook had been married to Margaret and the couple had two grown-up children, Alison and Roger.
The son of a farmer he turned to horticulture after attending Writtle College in Essex.
Last month he was one of 23 signatories calling for an open debate on the use of peat in horticulture.
