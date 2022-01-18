Loughton car crash deaths: Driver who killed friends jailed
A drink-driver who tried to blame others for a crash which killed two of his friends has been jailed.
Kane Faulkner-Wild, 23, was driving when the car hit a tree and nearly "split in two" in Loughton, Essex, in 2019.
Passengers Sophia Khan, 16, and Max Halcrow, 21, were killed - and two other teenagers seriously injured.
Faulkner-Wild was jailed for eight years and six months for causing death by dangerous driving.
He was nearly double the drink-drive limit and driving the BMW M3 at "excessive speed" on an unlit road when the crash happened at Goldings Hill at around 02:00 BST on 24 August.
Following the crash Faulkner-Wild, from Epping, had tried to claim that Ms Khan had been driving, although she was trapped in the front passenger seat with her seatbelt on.
When evidence showed she could not have been driving, he then tried to blame the surviving passengers.
'You are going to kill us'
Judge Simon Mayo QC said this was an aggravating factor, as was his refusal to "heed warnings" from others in the car.
Surviving passengers Mae Hunt and Alana Cooper, then aged 17 and 16, had been "terrified" by Faulkner-Wild's driving, Chelmsford Crown Court heard.
"They told you to slow down but you did not," said the judge.
"Max Halcrow, who you described when giving evidence as your best friend, said in words that were tragically prophetic, 'Slow down, you are going to kill us'.
"You did not listen to that warning but continued to drive too fast."
He called Faulkner-Wild's behaviour that night "grossly irresponsible".
The court previously heard passing police officers noticed the crash and saw Faulkner-Wild by the driver's door.
His DNA was also found on the driver's airbag and his fingerprints were on the driver's door.
The defendant had denied all charges but was found guilty of causing the deaths of two of his passengers by dangerous driving, as well as causing serious injury by dangerous driving following a trial last year.
As well as the jail sentence, he was disqualified from driving for 10 years and eight months.
