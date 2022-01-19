Harlow baby death: Woman charged with murder and neglect
A man and a woman have been charged in connection with the death of a baby boy.
Essex Police were called to Joyners Field in Harlow on 19 August 2020 to reports a baby boy had become ill.
A woman, Ellodie Goncalves, 31, of Joyners Field, has been charged with murder and child neglect.
Muritala Olaiya-Imam, 36, of Shearwater Close in Barking, east London, has been charged with causing or allowing the death of a child and child neglect.
Both were charged on Tuesday and were due to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court later.
Police said that paramedics attended the address, but the boy was pronounced dead.
