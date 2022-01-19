Affordable housing on Harlow's Purford Green 'disappointingly low'
A council has been criticised for making only six of 35 homes on a new development affordable housing.
The development at Purford Green in Harlow by Essex County Council is due to have three shared ownership homes and three for affordable rent.
Mike Mackrory, leader of the Liberal Democrats on the council, said the number was "disappointingly low".
The Conservative-led council defended it, saying Essex Housing offered around 47% affordable housing as a whole.
The build on the land of a former primary school is proposed to be delivered by the authority's arms-length housing company, Essex Housing Development LLP, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
However, Mr Mackrory said the number of affordable homes was not enough.
"I find the number of affordable units - just six out of the 35 - to be disappointingly low given the demand for the affordable rent and accommodation in Harlow," he said.
"Most progressive authorities go for 35% affordable homes."
Lesley Wagland, cabinet member for economic renewal, infrastructure and planning said: "I think you need to look at the performance of Essex Housing in the round because there we are talking about 47% affordable.
"In some of the projects the financial viability is a greater challenge but what we are able to do in the round is to produce that sort of affordability."
