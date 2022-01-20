Rayleigh murder: Girlfriend found guilty of New Year's Day stabbing
- Published
A woman has convicted been of murdering her boyfriend after a fight broke out in the early hours of New Year's Day in 2021.
Paul Fletcher, 31, was found with stab wounds to the chest by police responding to reports of a disturbance in Rayleigh, Essex, at about 01:00 GMT.
Hannah Sindrey, 24, denied murder, blaming friend Kelly Blackwell, but was found guilty by a jury.
Miss Blackwell was found not guilty of murder.
Sindrey is due to be sentenced on Friday.
Essex Police said Sindrey, of Worcester Drive, Rayleigh, argued with Mr Fletcher after he took phones from Miss Blackwell and another person in the flat.
During the argument, she was seen holding a kitchen knife and waving it aggressively at Mr Fletcher, who fell to the ground moments later, Basildon Crown Court heard.
When the first officers on scene asked what had happened, Miss Blackwell told them: "Hannah [Sindrey] stabbed him. She is his girlfriend."
Police had charged Sindrey and Miss Blackwell, 26, of Retort Close, Southend, with murder, which they both denied.
After almost 14 hours of deliberations, a jury at Basildon Crown Court found Sindrey guilty of murder.
Miss Blackwell was found not guilty of murder and will be released immediately.
In a statement, Mr Fletcher's family said: "Our family have been devastated and are heartbroken following the death of Paul 'Dod' Fletcher.
"On the fateful night that his life ended, it destroyed so many other lives as well.
"Dod was a big part of everyone's life. He was loved deeply by our family. He was a son, brother and father. His death has left us broken."