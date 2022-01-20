BBC News

Abridge: London Road closed after serious collision

Published
Image source, Getty Images
Image caption,
Essex Police has appealed for information after a "serious collision" in Abridge

A road is "likely to remain shut for the foreseeable future" after a "serious collision", police say.

Essex Police said the crash happened in London Road in Abridge at about 18:20 GMT.

The road has been closed at either end and the force has asked people to avoid the area if possible.

It also appealed for anyone with information, dashcam or doorbell footage to contact officers online or on the non-emergency number 101.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics