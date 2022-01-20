Abridge: London Road closed after serious collision
A road is "likely to remain shut for the foreseeable future" after a "serious collision", police say.
Essex Police said the crash happened in London Road in Abridge at about 18:20 GMT.
The road has been closed at either end and the force has asked people to avoid the area if possible.
It also appealed for anyone with information, dashcam or doorbell footage to contact officers online or on the non-emergency number 101.
