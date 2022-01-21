Uttlesford solar farm decision deferred over after getting over 1,000 objections
A proposed solar farm in Essex, equal to the size of 52 football pitches, has prompted over 1,000 objections.
Residents told Uttlesford District Council they feared the 52.35 hectare farm near Cutlers Green and Thaxted would destroy the countryside.
The local authority declared a climate emergency in 2019.
A decision on the farm was deferred by the council's planning committee due to residents' concerns and worries about harm to the local environment.
None of the over 1,000 objections were from statutory consultees such as Natural England, Historic England or Essex County Council.
According to council documents, the farm would have to be decommissioned after 40 years and the council's policy dictates it would need to be returned to greenfield status, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
A final decision will be made at a later meeting.
At least two other solar farms are being proposed for the district in separate applications, one near Battle's Wood in Manuden and the other near Great Notley.
