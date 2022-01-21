Basildon taxi fares to rise amid cost-of-living concerns
Taxi fares in Basildon will rise from March, despite fears it will disproportionately affect the poorest people in the borough.
Basildon Borough Council's licensing committee said a "balancing act" was needed to address concerns of Hackney Cab drivers and customers.
Drivers were struggling with the impact of Covid, inflation rates and rising fuel costs, the council heard.
Consumers, meanwhile, were worried about the impact of rising fares.
The increases include the initial charge for a journey from £2.80 to £3.20 for a four-person vehicle, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Conservative councillor Kevin Wingfield claimed the lowest fifth of earners made more taxi journeys than others, according to Department for Transport figures.
Mr Wingfield also disputed claims by the Basildon Borough Hackney Carriage Association in its request for the fare increases that the borough's residents are more affluent than previously thought.
He said there was much wage disparity across the borough's towns.
The new charges will come into effect on 8 March if no objections are made over a 14-day period.
