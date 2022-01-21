Abridge crash: Man arrested for causing death by dangerous driving
A man has been arrested following the death of a woman hit by a car while she was on foot.
Essex Police said the collision happened in London Road in Abridge, near Loughton, at about 18:20 GMT on Thursday.
The pedestrian, a woman in her 50s, died at the scene, the force said.
A 61-year-old man from Ongar has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.
He remained in custody, police said.
Police are asking witnesses or anyone with dashcam or doorbell footage of the crash to come forward.
