Stansted: Man attacked by gang who drove into car
- Published
A man was violently attacked by an armed gang after his car was driven into, police said.
A vehicle drove into a parked car in Gall End Lane, Stansted Mountfitchet in Essex, at 01:15 GMT on Sunday.
Essex Police say a group of men then got out of the vehicle and attacked a man through his car window with a weapon resembling a crowbar.
He was taken to hospital with serious injuries which were not thought to be life threatening or life changing.
Police appealed for help to identify the men who fled the scene.
The men who attacked him were all wearing dark clothes and face coverings, police said.
Det Sgt Luke Howard said there is no risk to the wider community.
"Officers will be a visible presence in the area and are continuing to conduct house-to-house inquiries to speak to those who may have witnessed the incident," he said.
