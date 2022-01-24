Essex: Man jailed for driving over man outside Sugar Hut
A man has been jailed for driving over a man who lay injured outside an Essex nightclub.
Martin Stokes, 28, of no fixed address, drove at a crowd following a mass brawl outside the Sugar Hut in Brentwood High Street in 2017.
Stokes was jailed for four years after admitting ABH and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
The Sugar Hut featured regularly in reality television show The Only Way Is Essex.
Stokes was found not guilty at a trial of attempted murder and GBH with intent.
The injured man, who was aged in his 20s, had been knocked unconscious during the fighting on 2 April 2017, Essex Police said.
As a result of Stokes' actions, the man was left severely injured and only survived due to emergency treatment at the scene, the force added.
Two people tending to the injured man were also hit. They did not suffer serious physical injuries, but the crash had a serious impact on their mental health, police said.
Investigating officers said Stokes left the country after the incident and was finally arrested in London in April 2021.
Stokes was sentenced at Southend Magistrates' Court by a Crown Court judge who also disqualified him from driving for seven years.
After his arrest, police said Stokes never denied driving the Audi Q7 but claimed not to have seen the man on the ground.
Police said he had attempted to enter the nightclub earlier in the evening but was refused entry because he was wearing trainers. He returned later wearing suitable footwear.
He was seen on CCTV leaving the club before getting into the car, which was being driven by someone else at the time.
Moments later he switched to the driver's seat and shortly afterwards the car accelerated towards the group outside the club.
Stokes is the eleventh person to be convicted in connection with the brawl.
Eight men admitted affray in 2019 and were given suspended prison sentences, fined and were ordered to complete unpaid work.
In December 2018, two men were also fined and ordered to carry out unpaid work for affray.
