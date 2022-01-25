Drill music artist B-Levelz jailed for drug dealing
A rapper who bragged about his drug dealing in music and videos has been jailed.
Olusogo Ajewole, 33, who performed under the name B-Levelz, ran a "line" that sold crack cocaine and heroin in and around Basildon, Essex.
In music videos he boasted about making money by getting young people to sell drugs for him.
He was jailed for five years and eight months after admitting conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin.
The music videos in which Ajewole, of Caspian Way, Purfleet, wore a mask or balaclava, also referenced specialist Essex drug officers working under the name Operation Raptor.
Lyrics stated: "Raptor's got me on edge."
A number of his music videos were used in evidence submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service.
In December 2020 officers forced their way into Ajewole's home as part of a warrant and found him on the sofa next to digital scales and cocaine being prepared for sale.
The drugs had a street value of about £5,600, and there was a tub of coins containing about £3,000.
Ajewole appeared at Basildon Crown Court on 1 April 2021, and was sentenced on Friday.
His associate Shane Butcher, 20, of Chevers Pawen, in Basildon, was convicted after trial of two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years.
Scott McCormack, 24, was also arrested in connection with the investigation and admitted conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin. He is yet to be sentenced.
Det Insp Scott Fitzmaurice said: "Ajewole was literally caught in the act and the evidence we had compiled against him over the course of five months of investigation meant he had no opportunity but to plead guilty."
"Ajewole glorified the lifestyle of a drug dealer in his music videos, bragging about selling drugs and making money, and using young boys to sell drugs.
"But the truth is there is nothing glamorous about drug dealing and what he describes in those videos is exploitation of children, needless violence, and the selfish pursuit of making money off the back of other people's misery."
