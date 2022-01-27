Tendring housing plan to provide nearly 9,000 homes passed
Plans setting out the location of nearly 9,000 homes to be built by 2033 have been passed by a council in Essex.
Tendring District Council's plan includes details of where 8,907 homes can be built, including 3,500 in the Colchester Borders Garden Community.
The local plan was formally adopted at a full council meeting on 25 January.
Council leader Ian Henderson said the plan was not a "magic wand" and planning applications would still be scrutinised.
Also among the plans are an allocation of 1,700 homes in Hartley Gardens in Clacton, 900 homes at Oakwood Park in Clacton, 950 at Rouses Farm in Clacton, 280 homes on land south of the council offices in Weeley and 300 on land west of Low Road in Dovercourt.
There are other allocations for homes in Weeley, the former Tendring waterworks in Clacton, land next to Harwich and Parkeston Football Club in Dovercourt and at Station Yard in Walton, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Council leader Neil Stock said: "This is not a magic wand and it doesn't mean that we won't as ward members have to turn up to a planning committee at some time in the future to argue against a planning application that we find completely unacceptable."
However concerns were raised about the deliverability of the garden community homes due to ongoing issues over the build of a link road between Tendring and Colchester deemed crucial to the housing project.
