Coronavirus: Case rates in Essex
- Published
Here are the latest rates of cases of Covid-19 in Essex
The figures show the number of coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in the seven days up to and including 22 January, with the previous week's numbers in brackets.
The breakdown of the figures by local authority area is:
- Basildon - 956 (up from 788)
- Braintree - 1,027 - (up from 835)
- Brentwood - 627 (down from 633)
- Castle Point - 790 (up from 669)
- Chelmsford - 902 (up from 753)
- Colchester - 966 (up from 759)
- Epping Forest - 698 (down from 720)
- Harlow - 1,085 (up from 1,047)
- Maldon - 826 (up from 700)
- Rochford - 688 (up from 614)
- Southend-on-Sea - 746 (down from 758)
- Tendring - 806 (up from 635)
- Thurrock - 806 (down from 857)
- Uttlesford - 933 (up from 879)
For comparison, the figure for England is 999.
For a more detailed look at coronavirus where you live, use the BBC's postcode checker:
The coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease known as Covid-19, was first confirmed in the UK at the end of January 2020.
Figures were updated on 26 January and come from the government's coronavirus dashboard.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk