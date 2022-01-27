Dogs worth £6,000 stolen from Waltham Abbey home
Two "beloved" female puppies worth a total of £6,000 have been stolen from kennels at their owner's home.
Essex Police said American XL Bully puppies Storm and Athena were discovered missing at 17:30 GMT, from Nazeing Road, Waltham Abbey, on Monday.
Their owners, in a police statement, said that the eight-month-old pets were "part of our family".
They said: "The puppies are very valuable at around £3,000 each, but they are more than just a price to us.
"They are our beloved pets and part of our family."
Police said the microchipped dogs were in season, and if anyone has been offered them for sale they should contact officers.
