Essex Police: Station visit a dream for man with Down's syndrome
- Published
The family of a man with Down's syndrome said his dream had come true by becoming a police officer for the day.
Joshua Stevens, 19, from Kirby Cross, had been waiting to meet police officers for two years due to coronavirus restrictions.
On Wednesday his parents surprised him with a visit to Essex Police officers in Clacton-on-Sea.
He had a tour of the station and was shown the cells and police cars.
Joshua's mother Rachel Kidby said: "He has been excited about meeting the police since the first lockdown; he has done so well to wait two years.
"This was like a dream come true.
"He loves to watch The Bill and likes to pretend he is Smithy and arrests me and his dad."
