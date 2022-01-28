Brentwood council announces rise in marriage and burial cost
Marriage and burial costs in Brentwood will rise from April, a council said.
Brentwood Borough Council in Essex increased fees for using its council chamber as a venue from £430 to £450.
Burials for anyone aged 50 and over will also go up by more than £60. For Saturday weddings, the price of a registrar will rise from £675 to £700.
The council predicted £130,000 will be raised in 2022-23 from the increased charges and said it was in response to inflation.
A June 2021 forecast assumed inflation would be 1.9% but it has since risen to 5%, leading to higher costs, the council said.
For burials of residents aged over 50 at council cemeteries, prices will increase from £1,268 to £1,332, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Internment fees go from £918 to £964.
Other fees includes golf course fees to go up from £26 to £29 for 18 holes at weekends.
