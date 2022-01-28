BBC News

Brentwood council parking charges frozen

Published
Image caption,
Parking charges have been frozen across Brentwood but may rise later in the year

Parking fees have been frozen across Brentwood but could rise later in the year, a council said.

Other Brentwood Borough Council service charges like wedding ceremonies and burials are increasing from April.

In nearby Chelmsford, residents face a 50p price hike for any parking over two hours.

The council, which an annual £1.5m revenue from parking, said a review of charges could still happen later in the year.

It estimated parking fees at the newly renovated King George's Playing Fields in the town would contribute a further £116,000 a year, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

