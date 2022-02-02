BBC News

Chelmsford: Man arrested on suspicion of murder of woman

Image source, Essex Police
Image caption,
Police cordoned off an area of Tennyson Road, Chelmsford after a woman died

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of a woman.

Police were called to Tennyson Road in Chelmsford shortly after 16:00 GMT on Tuesday following reports of a disturbance.

Paramedics attempted to save the woman but she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A 23-year-old man was arrested by officers. The force has appealed for witnesses and CCTV footage from nearby properties.

Det Ch Insp Scott Egerton said: "This incident took place in a residential area so I know it's likely to cause concern for those living nearby, but we have made a quick arrest and do not believe there is a risk to the wider public."

Image source, Essex Police
Image caption,
Detectives have begun an investigation into a woman's death and a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder

