Southend West by-election: Polls open with nine candidates
Voting has started in the Southend West by-election after the seat became vacant following the fatal stabbing of Sir David Amess.
The Conservative MP, who was 69, was killed during a constituency surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church Hall in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex on 15 October.
Polling stations opened at 07:00 GMT and will close at 22:00.
The result is expected at about 02:00 on Friday. Nine candidates are on the ballot paper.
The full list of candidates:
- Christopher Anderson - Freedom Alliance
- Catherine Blaiklock - English Democrats
- Olga Childs - independent
- Ben Downton - Heritage Party
- Anna Firth - Conservative Party
- Jayda Fransen - independent
- Steve Laws - UKIP
- Graham Moore - English Constitution Party
- Jason Pilley - Psychedelic Movement
