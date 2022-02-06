Colin the Caterpillar cake row resolution marked by yarn bombers
- Published
Yarn bombers are celebrating after a row between supermarkets over novelty caterpillar cakes finally ended.
Marks & Spencer launched legal action against Aldi, arguing its Cuthbert the Caterpillar cake infringed a Colin the Caterpillar trademark.
The retailers reached an undisclosed settlement earlier this week.
Knitters in Great Dunmow, Essex, have marked the outcome with a post-box topper showing both caterpillars putting their differences aside.
This was not the first time the yarn-bombers had reacted to the much-publicised caterpillar cake argument.
Kathleen Shannon and Jackie Monk knitted two separate caterpillar post-box toppers when the cake row first came to prominence last year.
One displayed in the town showed the M&S Colin with the slogan "there is only one Colin".
The other showed Aldi's Cuthbert saying "free Cuthbert".
M&S had accused the German discounter of copying its Colin the Caterpillar cake, but a High Court judge allowed the legal claim to be withdrawn, and it emerged the retailers had signed a "confidential agreement" over the claim.
Now the cake row has crumbled in court, the natty knitters were quick to recycle and repurpose their woolly characters, something Ms Shannon said they were always keen to do.
A new post-box topper has been created in Great Dunmow, bringing the once-warring caterpillars together in harmony to celebrate the decision.
It shows Cuthbert on the left and Colin on the right, separated by a large knitted heart and surrounded by woolly hearts and roses.
"Colin and Cuthbert have decided to kiss and make up," Ms Shannon said.
"We had planned a few toppers for Valentine's Day, so this love story seemed ideal."