Ashley Wadsworth: Friend pays tribute to 'kind and caring' woman
- Published
A Canadian woman whose boyfriend is charged with her murder was "cheerful and kind to everyone", a friend said.
Ashley Wadsworth, 19, of Vernon, British Columbia, was pronounced dead when police were called to Tennyson Road in Chelmsford, Essex, on Tuesday.
"She must be one of the nicest and down-to-earth individuals I know," Kalliah Dizon told BBC Essex.
Jack Sepple, 23, of Tennyson Avenue, appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday via video link.
He spoke only to confirm his name and was remanded in custody until next month, with a provisional trial date set for September.
Ms Wadsworth had met Mr Sepple through an online dating app and wrote on Facebook that she had moved to Chelmsford in November.
Earlier this year, she posted photos online of her "amazing trip to London", where she had been sightseeing.
Speaking to BBC Essex, Miss Dizon said she and Miss Wadsworth had become friends at high school in Vernon.
"She's a genuine, caring honest and funny friend," she said.
"Whenever I have a problem, she's always got my back.
"It doesn't feel real, I still can't believe that she's gone.
"She was a beautiful person."
