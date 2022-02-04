Mark Cavendish: Man remanded in custody over robbery
A man has appeared at crown court charged with two counts of robbery following a break-in at the home of Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish.
Romario Henry, 30, of Lewisham, London, appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court, via prison video-link.
Essex Police said the incident at a house in the Ongar area happened at 02:35 GMT on 27 November.
Mr Henry did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody. The next court hearing is on 4 March.
At the time of the incident, Cavendish was recovering from significant injuries he suffered in a crash during a track event in Belgium.
A Louis Vuitton suitcase and two high-value watches were stolen, police said.
Cavendish won four stages at this year's Tour de France, equalling the tour record of 34 set by Belgian legend Eddy Merckx.
He also won a silver medal in the omnium at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
