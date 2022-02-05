Ashley Wadsworth: Chelmsford community to hold vigil
A vigil is to be held to remember a Canadian woman whose boyfriend is charged with her murder.
Ashley Wadsworth,19, died on Tuesday at a house in Tennyson Road, Chelmsford, Essex, and Jack Sepple, 23, of the same address is charged with killing her.
Julie Taylor, whose grandson Liam was murdered in 2020, organised the vigil with the support of Ms Wadsworth's family, who she said "are in turmoil".
Orchids will be laid and a message from Ms Wadsworth's sister Hailey read out.
The vigil is due to take place at 17:30 GMT on Saturday at a park on Brownings Avenue, close to where she died.
Ms Wadsworth, of Vernon, British Columbia, moved to the UK in November on a six-month tourist visa.
Ms Taylor has laid flowers and lanterns in the street where Ms Wadsworth was found dead.
"There's no-one here but we will do what we can for them here... her family are in turmoil," she said
Representatives from local churches, including the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, of which Ms Wadsworth was a member, will deliver prayers and blessings.
Some of Ms Wadsworth's favourite music will also be played.
Ms Wadsworth's cousin Melissa Locke previously told the BBC the family were "so thankful" for the floral and candle tribute laid at the scene.
"She was a firecracker, she was ambitious, she was loving, she was a part of our family," she said.
"It's been really hard to be this far away.
"I guess there's a vigil, some candles and flowers for her - that was really touching for us to see. We're really thankful people are sharing those kinds of things with us because that's what we want to see."
