Grays: Gas explosion destroys takeaway shopfront
- Published
A gas explosion has destroyed the front of a takeaway restaurant in Essex.
The Bilash Indian takeaway in Southend Road, Grays, is not thought to have been open at the time of the blast, just before 14:25 GMT on Saturday.
The glass shopfront was shattered and Essex Fire and Rescue Service said there was also damage to nearby cars.
Essex Police said no-one was believed to have been injured and there was not thought to be any structural damage.
Eyewitness Ewelina Dunkley, 40, told the PA news agency she saw a "massive flame of fire" inside the takeaway before the explosion.
"The glass was on the opposite side of the road, that's how forceful it was," she said.
"I don't even want to think about what would have happened if someone had been there."
The fire service said crews left at 18:00 GMT and the road had reopened.
It added that an investigation into the cause was being carried out.
