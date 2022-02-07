Pitsea: Pedestrian in 90s hit by car in retail park dies
- Published
A pedestrian in his 90s who was hit by a car in a retail park in Essex has died.
Essex Police said officers were called to the scene, off High Road, Pitsea, shortly after 13:45 GMT on Sunday, following reports of a collision between a car and pedestrian.
The man died at the scene, the force added.
The car park remained closed for more than four hours while an investigation was carried out.
Police, who confirmed the man's next of kin had been informed, have appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.