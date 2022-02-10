Ashley Wadsworth died of stab wounds to chest
A Canadian woman whose boyfriend is charged with her murder died of stab wounds to the chest, an inquest heard.
The body of Ashley Wadsworth, 19, was discovered in Tennyson Road, Chelmsford, on 1 February.
The hearing was told paramedics found her unresponsive and she was pronounced dead at 16:38 GMT.
Jack Sepple, 23, also of Tennyson Road, was remanded in custody at Chelmsford Crown Court last week and is due to enter a plea on 7 March.
Miss Wadsworth, originally from Vernon, British Columbia, moved to Chelmsford on a six-month tourist Visa.
Earlier this year, she posted photos online of her "amazing trip to London", where she had been sightseeing.
A vigil was held for Miss Wadsworth near Tennyson Road on Saturday, and a fundraiser has been set up to repatriate her body to Canada.
Essex senior coroner Lincoln Brookes suspended the inquest proceeding pending the outcome of the court case.
