Adverts promoting Essex attack on TOWIE, council told
A £300,000 advert to promote Essex is not an attack on The Only Way is Essex (Towie) TV show, a council said.
Mark Durham, Conservative deputy cabinet member for economic development, said the adverts would highlight the county's attractions.
He said: "At no stage has anyone from Visit Essex ever criticised Towie."
The advert, due to be broadcast on Sky in March, is paid for from Visit Essex subscriptions, the coastal communities fund and other government grants.
Previously Lisa Bone, strategic tourism manager at the council, said the advert was "about trying to challenge the stereotypes to get people to think about Essex in a slightly different way".
Speaking at a full council meeting, Mr Durham said: "At no stage has anyone from Visit Essex ever criticised Towie. Indeed, we recognise it being a very successful aspect, raising the profile of Brentwood.
"And it has launched many successful careers from some of the stars that have appeared on that programme.
"Many of the locations featured in the show have become tourist destinations in their own right."
The Conservative-run council hoped the advert would help the county bounce back from the effects of the pandemic, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Pre-pandemic, tourism and hospitality contributed £3.6bn a year to the Essex economy and it employed 65,000 people.
In 2020, the income had dropped to £1.2bn and over 30,000 hospitality jobs were lost.
Mr Durham said: "This reason alone easily justifies any investment that may help Essex businesses bounce back this year and in coming years."