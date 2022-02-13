Harlow woman charged with murder after man dies
- Published
A woman has been charged with murder after a man died in the early hours of Saturday morning.
The emergency services were called to Ryecroft, Harlow, Essex, just before 02:20 GMT folowing reports a man in his fifties was badly injured.
He died despite the best efforts of paramedics, Essex Police said.
Rebecca Searing, 51, of Rycroft, Harlow, was charged with murder and will appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Det Ch Insp Andy Clarkson said his team was not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation.
He is appealing for witnesses or footage from CCTVs or doorbells.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.