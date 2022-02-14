Westcliff-on-Sea: Murder investigation launched after man found dead
- Published
A murder inquiry has begun after a man was found dead.
Police were called to reports of an injured man in his 40s at an address in London Road, Westcliff-on-Sea, at about 13:20 GMT on Sunday.
He was pronounced dead at the scene and police are appealing for anyone with CCTV or dashcam video to come forward.
Essex Police also wants to hear from anyone who saw people coming or going from an address between two shops opposite Beedell Avenue.
Det Ch Insp Louise Metcalfe said: "I need anyone who saw anything, or has any CCTV, dash or doorbell footage for the time between Saturday afternoon and Sunday afternoon to come forward.
"I believe there will have been people coming and going from the address during that time and, as it is on a busy row of shops, I think someone will have seen the people we need to speak to.
"I'm also keen to speak to anyone who has witnessed any unusual activity at the address, including people going in and out, in the last week."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk