Westcliff-on-Sea: Murder arrest after man found dead
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead.
Police were called to reports of an injured man in his 40s at an address in London Road, Westcliff-on-Sea, at about 13:20 GMT on Sunday.
A 44-year-old man from Southend has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody, Essex Police said.
Police are asking for anyone who saw anything or who has CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage to contact them.
Det Ch Insp Louise Metcalfe previously said: "I need anyone who saw anything, or has any CCTV, dash or doorbell footage for the time between Saturday afternoon and Sunday afternoon to come forward.
"I believe there will have been people coming and going from the address during that time and, as it is on a busy row of shops, I think someone will have seen the people we need to speak to.
"I'm also keen to speak to anyone who has witnessed any unusual activity at the address, including people going in and out, in the last week."
