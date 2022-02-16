Anti-Semitic letters left Lord Alan Sugar fearing for family
- Published
Lord Alan Sugar said he was "always looking over my shoulder" and worried about the safety of his family after receiving anti-Semitic letters.
Three letters, including one saying "I would like to murder all Jews in Britain, Alan" were sent to business premises in Loughton, Essex in 2018.
Patrick Gomes, 70, was jailed for three years and six months at Chelmsford Crown Court.
Lord Sugar said the letters had "shaken me up".
Gomes was also given an indefinite restraining order.
The letters, with the address typed and stuck to the front, were opened by The Apprentice star's assistant and referred to the police.
Gomes denied sending the letters but in December was found guilty of religiously aggravated harassment, putting those targeted in fear of violence.
Adam Pearson, prosecuting, said one of the letters was signed "the Jew hater".
Mr Pearson told the court that Lord Sugar said he "had been made to feel extremely scared and upset".
The businessman said in a statement read in court: "The whole incident has shaken me up and I'm now always looking over my shoulder in case someone is close to me and about to attack me or my family."
Gomes was arrested at his home in Lyttelton Road, Leyton, east London, on 19 March 2019 after his DNA and fingerprints were found on one of the letters.
Additional letters, all described as discriminatory in nature, were also found at his address.
Gomes did not attend his trial, which went ahead in his absence, but a warrant was executed for his arrest and he was remanded in custody until the sentencing.
Judge Timothy Walker said he had received a handwritten letter from Gomes but there was "no mention of apology towards Lord Sugar, there's no mention of remorse".
He said the letters were "frightening and deeply offensive to Lord Sugar", adding: "Society will not tolerate behaviour such as yours."
Oliver Renton, mitigating for Gomes, said: "He has no family now at all.
"His mother died just before the trial last year. She was his last surviving relative at all."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk