Southend Doctor returns to work after competing in Olympics
- Published
A doctor who became Ireland's first female Olympian to compete in the luge said it was a "huge achievement".
Elsa Desmond, who works at Southend University Hospital, came 33rd in the sport at the Beijing Games.
The 24-year-old said being one of the flag bearers at the opening ceremony was the best moment of her life.
Dr Desmond said the support she had received from her colleagues at the hospital was "fantastic" and she felt "very lucky" to able to compete.
"It took a lot of time management and planning ahead," she said.
"I've been really lucky that the hospital gave me time off to allow me to pursue this."
Dr Desmond trains and travels with the International Luge Association (FIL) - a group of competitors from smaller nations who collectively fund their coaching, training and traveling.
"I'm fully self-funded through my work and support from my family and donations," she said.
"I'm hoping I can now get a sponsor but it's been a tough year financially."
Dr Desmond said it was "an honour" to be asked to be on of the flag bearers.
"It was a real surprise," she said.
"It was one of the most amazing nights in my life, walking out with the flag."
Desmond's first shift back at the hospital was just three days after her second day of Olympic competition.
She said it was "really strange" having people know her name.
"I didn't think people would really notice," she said. "But everyone's been fantastic.
"I got some flowers from the medical director to say well done and everyone has been commenting and some nurses have asked to take photos with me."
Desmond said her sights were set on competing in Milan in four years time.
"Hopefully I'll be coming back stronger and ready to compete again," she said.
