Harlow: Police name man who died after being found injured
- Published
A man who died after he was found injured inside a property in Essex has been named by police.
Essex police were called to Ryecroft in Harlow at about 02:20 GMT on 12 February to reports of a man seriously injured.
Despite the efforts of paramedics, Paul Searing, 57, died of his injuries.
Rebecca Searing, 51, of Ryecroft, Harlow, has been charged with murder and will appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on 8 April.
