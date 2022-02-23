BBC News

Storms Eunice: Transport police in Essex take care of budgie

Published
Related Topics
Image source, BTP
Image caption,
The budgie is being cared for by officers while they search for his owner

A budgie thought to have fled from its home during the recent storms is being cared for by police.

Transport Police in Essex have named their new recruit Barry after finding him "slightly shaken up" at Southend Victoria station on Monday.

With his light blue and white markings police say he seems "suited to a life in blue".

Police are still trying to track down his owners but have taken him under their wing in the meantime.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

To make him more comfortable the bird has already been promoted from a cardboard box to a shiny new cage to give him the space and time to recuperate from all the stormy weather.

The force has tweeted about their new feathered friend in hopes of finding his owner.

Anyone who thinks they might know where Barry the Budgie belongs is asked to contact British Transport Police in Essex.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics