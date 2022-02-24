Prince Charles to bestow city status on Southend
Prince Charles will present a letters patent to the mayor of Southend, Essex, to mark its city status on 1 March.
It was announced the town would be given city status after the death of Conservative MP Sir David Amess, who had championed the town's bid.
After the presentation Prince Charles and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall will visit other parts of the new city.
Lady Julia Amess will be given the freedom of the city on behalf of her late husband.
Sir David lobbied for two decades for Southend to get city status, including securing an adjournment debate on the issue in December 2019.
Upon the issue of the letters patent, an open document from the Queen conferring a patent or other right, Southend will become the 52nd city in England and the second in Essex, alongside Chelmsford.
Mayor Margaret Borton, said: "Formally receiving city status from The Prince of Wales will be a special moment for Southend-on-Sea, and we are hugely honoured to receive a visit from their royal highnesses on what is sure to be a momentous day for our new city."
Ian Gilbert, leader of the borough council, said it would be a "landmark day for our new city and indeed our new city council, and one that will live long in the memory for all of us".
As part of the change to city status the council will formally agree to become known as Southend-on-Sea Borough City Council.
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are due to unveil a new eco-friendly Pier train, named after Sir David before meeting staff at the pier, members of the RNLI, HM Coastguard and members of the local community.
The decision to grant city status was made three days after the death of Southend West MP Sir David Amess, who had long campaigned for the status.
Sir David died of stab wounds at Belfairs Methodist Church, where he was meeting constituents, in October.
Ali Harbi Ali, 25, from Kentish Town, north London, was charged with Sir David's murder and is due to go on trial at the Old Bailey on 21 March.
Anna Firth retained the seat for the Conservatives at a by-election.
