New crossing near Harlow approved by councillors
- Published
Controversial plans for a new crossing between Essex and Hertfordshire have been approved.
As well as improving an existing road and rail bridge in Harlow, East Herts District Council's development management committee agreed to a new eastern crossing.
Residents have voiced concerns about the impact the plans will have on the area.
The developer said the proposals would support a more sustainable future.
Places for People wants permission to build the new infrastructure as part of a wider scheme for thousands of new homes on land in the Gilston area.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service told how during a six-hour meeting on Tuesday, the committee approved plans for a range of measures including:
- Improving the existing Stort crossing
- Create new bridges to the west of the existing Fifth Avenue in Harlow to support a widened highway
- Separated walking and cycling routes to encourage greener travel between Hertfordshire and Essex
Yuved Bheenick, development director at Places for People, said: "In order to provide capacity to meet the wider needs of the existing residents and businesses, and for future growth, it's recognised... that connectivity over the River Stort needs to be improved."
The proposals will also need to be approved by Harlow District Council in order to go ahead.
Outline planning applications for the new housing settlements are expected later this year.
