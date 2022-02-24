Harlow: Parents in court over death of baby Malik Goncalves
The case of two parents charged over the death of their 11-week-old boy has been before a court.
Ellodie Goncalves, 31, of Joyners Field, Harlow, Essex, is charged with the murder of her son Malik Goncalves in August 2020.
She did not appear at Chelmsford Crown Court and no plea was entered.
Malik's father, Muritala Olaiya-Imam, 36, of Western Avenue, Dagenham, east London, was before the court and denied allowing the death of a child.
He also denied cruelty to a child and perverting the course of justice.
Goncalves is also charged with causing the death of a child and cruelty to a child, both in respect of Malik.
She is also charged with assaulting an emergency worker and perverting the course of justice.
Both defendants were remanded in custody ahead of a trial, provisionally set for 21 November.
Essex Police said officers were called to reports that the child had been taken ill at an address in Joyners Field on 19 August.
The force said the baby was pronounced dead despite the efforts of paramedics.
