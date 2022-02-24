Colchester council votes against council tax freeze
- Published
An Essex council has voted down a freeze in council tax this year.
Colchester Borough Council will raise its portion of council tax by 2.47% to £205.47 for a Band D property, which is an increase of £4.95.
The deputy leader of the Conservative and Independent run council said they had "to be entrepreneurial".
Both Liberal Democrat and Labour councillors said the move would burden residents living through the worst cost of living crisis in a generation.
The parties instead proposed a council tax freeze but this was voted against.
At a meeting on Wednesday approving the authority's budget, the council said overall spending would be reduced by £3m, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Deputy leader of the council Sue Lissimore said at the meeting: "We have to be frugal, we have to be careful, we have to look after others that need looking after.
"But, as Conservatives, we must learn to breathe, be entrepreneurial, educate to ensure that everyone can live their life to the best of their ability."
Liberal Democrat councillor David King said raising council tax was a "key failing" in the new budget which would make "the cost of living worse, not better".
In addition to the rise at borough-level, there will also be tax increases from Essex County Council, the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex, and local town and parish councils.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk