Storm Eunice: Lost Southend budgie returns home
- Published
A budgie who flew away during Storm Eunice has been reunited with his owners.
The blue and white bird was named PB Barry by British Transport Police (BTP) when he was discovered at Southend Victoria station on Monday.
Officers said his stay was "short but eventful" and he had suited "a life in blue" due to his distinctive colourings.
PB Barry was thanked for his "service".
"After a short but eventful stay, PB Barry has stepped back from active duty," BTP Essex said in a Tweet.
"Well done Barry, enjoy your time back at home with your owner and thank you for your service."
