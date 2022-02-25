Maldon District Council: Conservatives win by-election after resignation
The Conservatives have won a by-election in Essex after the resignation of an Independent councillor.
Simon Morgan received 361 votes to win the Wickham Bishops and Woodham seat at Maldon District Council in Essex.
Independent candidate Lance Peatling received 161 votes, Liberal Democrat Colin Baldy had 80 and Labour's Matthew Wallis-Keyes received 66 votes.
Mr Morgan said he would make sure the area would be "a place where everyone can feel at home and feel safe".
"I have lived locally for the past 22 years with my family and we love this area because of its history, the beautiful countryside and the warmth and friendliness of its residents," he said.
"As a soldier and then as a solicitor protecting and representing others has always been important to me."
Turnout for the by-election was 23.4% of an electorate of 2,863, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Following the by-election, the council consists of 11 Conservatives, 11 Independents and nine non-aligned Independents.
