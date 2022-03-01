Southend ready to celebrate city status granted by Queen
Southend-on-Sea means a lot to different people, for different reasons. It holds special memories of family holidays, seafront walks, business ventures and the odd love story. Following the death of one of its MPs, Sir David Amess, the town is being honoured with his greatest wish - it's becoming a city. We asked some of the locals what makes Southend a special place.
At 1.34 miles long (2km), Southend has the world's longest pleasure pier and as one of the warmest and driest parts of the UK the Essex resort is popular with people looking to escape London and enjoy some sea air.
If you are more of a thrill seeker there are numerous theme parks, rides and arcades and a Sealife Adventure aquarium centre.
At about 11:30 GMT, the town will be promoted to a city, as the Prince of Wales delivers a letters patent from the Queen to a full council meeting, which grants the new status.
It took years of campaigning and the moment is tinged with some sadness.
Sir David was known by some as "Mr Southend" and had campaigned for city status since becoming the Conservative MP for Southend West in 1997.
He had hoped to get the change in status as part of the Queen's platinum jubilee celebrations this year, but instead the Queen approved the move following his death in October.
Lady Julia Amess will be given the freedom of the city on behalf of her late husband, who was fatally stabbed at a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea in October.
People are keen to show off just why Southend is worthy of city status and showcase all it has to offer.
'Lovely parks and thriving businesses'
James Sinclair, 36, owns the Rossi ice cream factory that still supplies all the Rossi ice cream shops in the area.
"I bought the business because my grandad, dad and mum loved Rossi's - it's entwined in the history of Southend," he says.
Mr Sinclair says many families have ties to Southend going back decades and that's part of what makes the love for new city so special.
"That multi-generational things when your dad's dad's dad or mum's mum's mum or grandparents and friends come to the seaside for a fabulous, fun day out and making memories and ice cream mixes in with those memories," he says
"Southend is great because it's a wonderful place with such diversity. One end of the seafront is all about families and the other end is about dog walks and nature. It's a fantastic commuter town into London... lovely parks and thriving business communities."
He says city status is "very fitting" and will "get Southend on the map" driving up tourism and investment.
"City status makes me very proud," he says.
'Magic of Southend'
Eric and Terri Stanley moved to the Essex coast on the well-trodden route from east London - Ilford in their case.
Terri has been making trips to Southend since she was a child and says it has really not changed much since she was a little girl.
"It's a lovely place to come and visit. We've so much to offer, everything is great," she says.
She says she hopes city status will provide a "boost" to places like the high street which have shown the toll of recent years.
The community spirit is great in Southend, says Eric.
"Over years I think Southend is due for some regeneration in the High Street because of how the world has evolved the past few years. I think getting city status will be a complete boost.
"I didn't realise how big it is, but there are so many parts and all very different and diverse and that is part of the magic of Southend - it's a very diverse population and culture."
'It's got everything'
Maria and Don Miles met in a nightclub in Southend 25 years ago.
Now the couple say it has become more special to them than ever due to pandemic walks along the sea front.
"This has been an absolute saviour during the lockdown; we were here all the time and obviously not a soul around which was eerie, but also, being completely selfish, it felt like ours," he says.
"Because of that it's made me feel closer to Southend, more than I thought I would be because, to me, it's got everything," Maria says.
The couple moved to the area 19 years ago and say they feel "very lucky to have this on our doorstep - it's perfect".
City status won't change much of their day-to-day life, but it's a long time coming, says Don.
"[It's a] shame had to wait so long," he says.
"It deserves it, should have come years ago when David was alive."
"Unfortunately [he's] not here to see that moment," adds Maria.
The city of Southend
- With a population of 182,800, Southend-on-Sea is famous for events like Southend Carnival, the Estuary Festival and Southend Shakedown
- Southend Pier is the longest pleasure pier in the world, extending 1.33 miles (2.14km) into the Thames Estuary
- Formed in 1906, Southend United FC currently plays in the National League, and was once managed by England World Cup winning captain Bobby Moore
- Southend Airport opened as a civil airport in 1935 and offers flights across Europe
- Leigh-on-Sea is a distinct area within the Southend Council district and has its own town council
- The borough has seven miles (11km) of seafront
'Holiday atmosphere'
Julie Noble has lived in Southend her whole life while Hayley Webb only moved away to study before being drawn back to her hometown.
Julie says not a lot has changed in 60 years.
"There's always been the seafront, a jolly place and nice. [There are] different things now to when I first knew them, but I like it down here," she says.
Hayley says: "I remember coming here with my parents as a child and now I'm bringing my own and the arcades are the same, all the seafront shops, where to get coffee and candy floss are all exactly the same."
Julie says there are never any problems and the community "is friendly - it's always been like a holiday atmosphere".
Both women say they would encourage other people to come and experience the new city and that they'd "never think about moving away".