Prince Charles to bestow city status on Southend
Prince Charles will visit Southend later to present a letters patent to grant the town city status.
It was announced the Essex town would become a city after the death of Conservative MP Sir David Amess, who had long campaigned for the move.
The prince will present the formal document to Southend's mayor, and he and the Duchess of Cornwall will visit other parts of the new city.
Sir David lobbied for two decades for Southend to get city status.
Sir David, who had served as Conservative MP for Southend West since 1997, was stabbed to death during a constituency surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on 15 October.
Lady Julia Amess will also be given the freedom of the city on behalf of her late husband.
Upon the issue of the letters patent, an open document from the Queen conferring a patent or other right, Southend will become the 52nd city in England and the second in Essex, alongside Chelmsford.
Mayor Margaret Borton said: "Formally receiving city status from His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales will be a special moment for Southend-on-Sea, and we are hugely honoured to receive a royal visit from Their Royal Highnesses on what is sure to be a momentous day for our new city."
