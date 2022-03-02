Grays: Daughter admits killing her 89-year-old mother
A woman has been found not guilty of murdering her 89-year-old mother who had dementia, but she had already admitted killing her at their home.
Winifred Grover was found at Lenmore Avenue, Grays, Essex, on 21 June.
Cheryl Banks, 60, was cleared of murder at Basildon Crown Court, but she had previously admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility.
Det Insp Kevin Hughes, said it was a "truly tragic case" that had "really saddened me and my team".
Banks, who was her mother's primary carer, is due to be sentenced on 1 April.
Essex Police said Ms Grover had lived with her daughter and her family for three years, and she was found unresponsive there.
She was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination found the most likely cause of death was that she had been smothered.
'No justification'
Police said Banks had admitted to a member of her family she had killed her mother.
The force said that in a statement to officers, Banks said she had experienced her own mental health problems for some time and that she loved her mother very much.
Det Insp Hughes, the senior investigating officer, said the 89-year-old was "in need of constant care".
"It is clear to me that Cheryl Banks was struggling with her own mental health and with the demands of being her mother's full-time carer.
"Sadly, this led to her taking matters into her own hands.
"I know there may well be empathy for the position Banks found herself in, but there can be no justification for taking the life of someone else."
