Harry Burkett: Boy, 16, guilty of stabbing 21-year-old to death
A 16-year-old boy has been convicted of stabbing a 21-year-old man to death.
Harry Burkett died after being attacked with a knife in Clacton on 11 September.
The teenager was found guilty of murder following a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court.
Det Insp Kev Hughes, from Essex Police, said the defendant had claimed self-defence but there was never any justification for anyone to carry a knife.
The court heard Mr Burkett had arranged to meet friends but had been unable to enter a nightclub as he did not have any identification on him.
Instead, he and a friend walked into Clacton where they started talking to a young man and woman.
Friends of the young pair then joined them and initially everyone appeared to be getting on.
Essex Police said it was unclear what happened next, but believe a disagreement led to one of the group chasing Mr Burkett.
He was stabbed in Orwell Road and, despite managing to escape, collapsed in Station Road.
Emergency services attended the scene but Mr Burkett died on the way to hospital in the early hours of 12 September.
A post-mortem found he died from a single stab wound.
Detectives tracked the suspect, who cannot be named for legal reasons, to an Ipswich address and arrested him on 15 September.
Speaking after the conclusion of the trial, Mr Burkett's family said he was "our handsome boy who had the brightest blue eyes ever, that lit up and sparkled when he talked to you".
"Harry would always light up the room with his infectious smile and he often had a one-liner "dad" joke to keep us all amused," they said.
Det Insp Hughes said: "The young man convicted of Harry's murder was carrying a knife and claimed he was acting in self-defence.
"There is never, ever any justification to carry a knife. He knows that now."
He will be sentenced at a later date.
