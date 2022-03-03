Jaywick death: Murder charges dropped in seaside attack
- Published
A jury has been directed to clear four people of the murder of a woman.
Michelle Cooper, 40, from Clacton in Essex, died in hospital on 25 April 2021 two days after suffering head injuries in Beach Way, Jaywick.
Bobby Nethercott, 32, Demi Cole, 21, Charlie Whittaker, 24, and Jordan Stanley, 20, are on trial at Chelmsford Crown Court, and had denied her murder.
Mr Nethercott, Mr Stanley, and Mr Whittaker will now face an alternative charge of manslaughter.
The judge decided there was not enough evidence against Ms Cole for her to be charged with manslaughter but she will remain in the trial as she has pleaded not guilty to Actual Bodily Harm (ABH).
Mr Nethercott, of Park Square East, Jaywick, was initially charged with murder and two counts of assault while Demi Cole, of Beach Way, also in Jaywick, was first charged with murder, criminal damage and assault.
Both Charlie Whittaker of Bemerton Gardens, Kirby Cross, and Jordan Stanley of Masterman Road, in East Ham in London, were initially charged with murder and two counts of assault.
The trial continues.
